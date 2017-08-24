Refineries 'scrambling' to prepare for sudden arrival of Hurricane Harvey

Source: EIA/Bespoke. Flames—natural gas processing plants. Brown squares with barrels of oil—petroleum refineries.

Major storms often form somewhere off the coast of West Africa, giving refiners weeks of advance notice, said Alan Gelder, vice president for refining, chemicals and oil markets at energy research firm Wood Mackenzie. But this storm caught many off guard when it rapidly intensified and took a turn north in the Gulf of Mexico.

A hurricane warning was first issued for the Houston area on early Thursday, and the storm could make landfall by Friday.

With such short notice, refiners are now "scrambling" to assess Harvey's track, the intensity of wind and rainfall and a host of other factors, Gelder said.

"I think they're in a time crunch because this storm didn't exist yesterday," he told CNBC. "They're making decisions with poor information, or lots of uncertainty."

Ideally refiners would have a few days to begin powering down their refineries, should that become necessary, Gelder explained. They can do that on short notice, but the faster a refinery shuts down the vessels that heat crude oil at high temperatures, the greater the chance of damage to the equipment, he said.