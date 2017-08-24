There are no more low-priced homes   



In the wake of the housing crisis, investors bought thousands of low-priced, distressed homes, putting a price bottom on the market but also removing lower-priced inventory. The expectation at the time was that if prices jumped, the investors would sell. For the most part, they did not. In fact, investors continue to buy properties, even at peak prices today because both the rental market and the market to flip these homes are so lucrative.



"As long as affordable homes come on the market — either from builders building homes or investors selling rental properties — buyers are likely to buy," wrote Realtor.com's chief economist, Danielle Hale, after the sales release. "The biggest challenges continue to be on the more affordable end of the spectrum, where sales are slipping; meanwhile, we saw sales gains at higher price points, where inventory is more plentiful."



Homebuilders are continuing to increase production and selling homes they haven't even built at a historically fast pace. They are not, however, putting up low-priced homes, even though demand there is high. They argue they cannot make the margins work, given the high costs of land, labor, materials and regulation. The median price of a newly built home recently hit a record high.



Home price gains are now accelerating again, and overheating in several major markets where supply is lowest. Inventory nationally has been falling for nearly three years straight and was down 9 percent in July compared with a year ago. The Realtors' housing affordability index recently fell to the lowest level since 2008, even as mortgage rates hover near record lows.



"The fundamentals of housing demand remain strong, led by solid job gains, faster household formations, and low mortgage rates," wrote Benjamin Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide in reaction to Thursday's sales report. "These suggest that existing home sales should move higher as the year progresses, although actual sales will likely be held back by the lack of inventory."