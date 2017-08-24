This is the new iPhone App Store coming in September

This is, of course, where you search for apps. There are also links to topics that are trending, like apps for the Powerball or tracking hurricanes.

Apple told CNBC this is the biggest update to the app store since it launched with just around 500 apps. Today, there are millions of apps to choose from, so it decided to work with editors, writers and curators to help highlight high-quality ones that might have been buried. You'll see the new app store when iOS 11 rolls out in September.