    This is the new iPhone App Store coming in September

    Share

    ×

    Tech Guide

    This is the new iPhone App Store coming in September

    CNBC Tech: iOS 11 App Store 8
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    • Apple will launch a brand new App Store for iPhone in September.
    • The App Store will be part of Apple's iOS 11 update.
    • CNBC takes a look at the big changes that are coming.

    Apple will launch a brand new app store with iOS 11 in September.

    The new store will have small articles about new apps, interviews with developers, lists of apps that might be popular during a certain season (like back to school) and more.

    Here's a look at what's coming.

    This is what the new App Store looks like when you open it.

    CNBC Tech: iOS 11 App Store
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    There's always a "Today" story, and you can scroll through the last week of "cards," or stories about apps.

    This story is titled 'Get Ready for the Big Fight'

    CNBC Tech: iOS 11 App Store 2
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    It talks about Saturday night's Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight, and suggests apps that might help you watch the match.

    Here's a card titled 'Changing the Game.'

    CNBC Tech: iOS 11 App Store 3
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    It's an interview with the producer of EA Sports who helped develop the latest Madden game. Apple has a whole staff of writers and editors creating this content for the new app store, in hope that people will find new apps or discover developers they like.

    This is the new Games tab

    CNBC Tech: iOS 11 App Store 4
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    It's sorted into "New Games We Love," and features various lists of unique games. This month "One Tap is Never Enough" features games that are easy but addictive.

    This is the Apps tab

    CNBC Tech: iOS 11 App Store 5
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Here you'll find all sorts of apps recommended by Apple's curators.

    This is the updates tab

    CNBC Tech: iOS 11 App Store 6
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    You won't see many changes here, just a list of apps that require updates or apps that have recently been updated, along with brief change logs.

    Finally, the search tab

    CNBC Tech: iOS 11 App Store 7
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    This is, of course, where you search for apps. There are also links to topics that are trending, like apps for the Powerball or tracking hurricanes.

    Apple told CNBC this is the biggest update to the app store since it launched with just around 500 apps. Today, there are millions of apps to choose from, so it decided to work with editors, writers and curators to help highlight high-quality ones that might have been buried. You'll see the new app store when iOS 11 rolls out in September.

    WATCH: Two iPhone apps are about to get a lot smarter this fall

    Two iPhone apps are about to get a lot smarter this fall
    Two iPhone apps are about to get a lot smarter this fall   

    more from Tech Guide

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...