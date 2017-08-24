This is the new iPhone App Store coming in September

Apple will launch a brand new app store with iOS 11 in September.
The new store will have small articles about new apps, interviews with developers, lists of apps that might be popular during a certain season (like back to school) and more.
Here's a look at what's coming.
There's always a "Today" story, and you can scroll through the last week of "cards," or stories about apps.
It talks about Saturday night's Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight, and suggests apps that might help you watch the match.
It's an interview with the producer of EA Sports who helped develop the latest Madden game. Apple has a whole staff of writers and editors creating this content for the new app store, in hope that people will find new apps or discover developers they like.
It's sorted into "New Games We Love," and features various lists of unique games. This month "One Tap is Never Enough" features games that are easy but addictive.
Here you'll find all sorts of apps recommended by Apple's curators.
You won't see many changes here, just a list of apps that require updates or apps that have recently been updated, along with brief change logs.
This is, of course, where you search for apps. There are also links to topics that are trending, like apps for the Powerball or tracking hurricanes.
Apple told CNBC this is the biggest update to the app store since it launched with just around 500 apps. Today, there are millions of apps to choose from, so it decided to work with editors, writers and curators to help highlight high-quality ones that might have been buried. You'll see the new app store when iOS 11 rolls out in September.