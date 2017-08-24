VISIT CNBC.COM

This opulent sundae costs $1,000 — here’s what’s in it

Visitors to New York City's famed Serendipity 3 typically opt for its popular frozen hot chocolate.

But the ultra-rich can afford a much more indulgent menu item: The "Golden Opulence Sundae," which goes for $1,000 a pop and was featured on an episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

The treat, which must be ordered at least 48 hours in advance, comes complete with three scoops of Tahitian vanilla ice cream covered in 23-karat gold leaf, as well as almonds, caviar and a sugar-forged orchid that takes eight hours to build. The dish is served in a $350 Baccarat crystal goblet (lined with more 23-karat gold leaf), with an 18-karat gold spoon on the side.

The sundae features only the highest quality ingredients, including expensive chocolate from Tuscany and vanilla beans imported from Madagascar. Even the candied fruit on top provides a thrill of luxury — it comes from Paris.

"It's the most extravagant, opulent thing you can purchase in New York City," Serendipity owner Stephen Bruce told "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

Serendipity isn't the only place to offer an over-the-top summer treat. Selfridges in London recently debuted the "Billionaire's Soft Serve" for £99 ($127) a cone, the brainchild of gelato brand Snowflake.

The cone features gelato topped with caramelized pecans, white chocolate truffles, a raspberry macaron, fruit-filled pipettes and edible diamonds. It has gold leaf too.

In 2004, Serendipity's Golden Opulence Sundae earned a spot in Guinness World Records as the most expensive dessert in the world. But as over-the-top as the sundae is, Serendipity outdid itself to snatch away the ice cream's title in 2007 with "The Frrrozen Haute Chocolate," a novelty drink-sundae hybrid that featured 28 types of cocoa and five grams of edible 23-karat gold.

The price blew the Golden Opulence Sundae out of the water at $25,000 a pop.

