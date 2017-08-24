This opulent sundae costs $1,000 — here’s what’s in it

Visitors to New York City's famed Serendipity 3 typically opt for its popular frozen hot chocolate.

But the ultra-rich can afford a much more indulgent menu item: The "Golden Opulence Sundae," which goes for $1,000 a pop and was featured on an episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

The treat, which must be ordered at least 48 hours in advance, comes complete with three scoops of Tahitian vanilla ice cream covered in 23-karat gold leaf, as well as almonds, caviar and a sugar-forged orchid that takes eight hours to build. The dish is served in a $350 Baccarat crystal goblet (lined with more 23-karat gold leaf), with an 18-karat gold spoon on the side.

The sundae features only the highest quality ingredients, including expensive chocolate from Tuscany and vanilla beans imported from Madagascar. Even the candied fruit on top provides a thrill of luxury — it comes from Paris.