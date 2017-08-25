Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis apologizes for making Charlottesville remarks

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis apologized for comments he madeon CNBC's "Power Lunch" on Aug. 16.

"The mistake I made in the last week was not being clear," Lemonis wrote in a letter. "As the CEO of a business, I am responsible to take care of the people that work there."

In the aftermath of a violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Lemonis said, "There's no doubt that there is probably not many consumers in this country today that are in favor of what has been said in the last couple days, and if they are, quite frankly, don't shop at my business."

The entrepreneur and host of CNBC's "The Profit" wrote that he apologizes "to anyone who has supported their cause, their political preference, their candidate, their beliefs."

"I am asking for your forgiveness. I should have not disrespected that and will not again," Lemonis wrote.

Lemonis added that he was not apologizing "to anyone who is in favor or hate, violence, bigotry or racism," saying that he would do his "part to help eliminate it from both sides."