It's going to be tough for Trump to sell tax reform   

One of the biggest reasons why this is going to be a tough job is because of what 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney was caught saying in that video just before Election Day. When Romney went on about how 47 percent of Americans pay no federal taxes, he may have been off by a couple of percentage points and he certainly was being politically tone deaf (he later apologized). But he had a point that the Trump team better take to heart in that almost half the country won't see any immediate impact from a federal tax cut.

And it's not just those who pay no federal taxes. The hard truth is that the American middle class is already paying very little in federal taxes these days. As I noted last month, in 2013, (the most recent year where we have a full Congressional Budget Office report), the middle quintile — those people making 10 percent above and 10 percent below the mean household income of $69,700 — paid only 4 percent of all federal income taxes. It's the rich, like the top 10 percent of income earners, who pay 71 percent of the federal income taxes.

Thus, there really can't be any significant federal tax cutting plan without benefiting richer Americans the most. And that 's where potent criticisms and shouts of "tax cuts for billionaires!" come from. Real middle class tax relief can really only come from property tax and state income tax cuts and that's not in President Trump's power to do. So that puts the president in the tough position of having to explain why he's pushing for what will amount to billions of dollars in tax savings for corporations and some very rich individuals, while all anyone can reasonably offer most middle class families is maybe a few thousand bucks back in their pockets over time.

Perhaps that's why a recent Gallup poll showed only 51 percent of Americans believe middle class people are taxed too much while a decent 40 percent say the middle class is paying their fair share. That small 11 percentage point gap is a significant change from just four years ago when 20 percentage points separated the 56 percent who thought middle class people paid too much and the 36 percent who thought they paid their fair share.

In other words, even for the most sympathetic group of tax payers out there, the massive desire for a tax cut just doesn't seem to be there. It's not that getting that additional thousand dollars or so back from Uncle Sam wouldn't be welcome, it's just clear that the president is going to have to sell this one a little harder than most of his predecessors in modern history.