U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Friday, as investors continued to focus their attention on the monetary policy symposium at Jackson Hole.

Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 44 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 6.5 points and 20.25 points, respectively as of 8:57 a.m. ET.

Friday marks the second day of the 2017 Economic Policy Symposium on "Fostering a Dynamic Global Economy" at Jackson Hole, where leading central bankers are meeting.

As part of this three-day event, both Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi are both set to deliver remarks on Friday at the symposium, with investors watching the event closely for any indications when it comes to the outlook of each central bank's monetary policy program.

On the data front, orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft meant to last three years or more, tumbled 6.8 percent last month as bookings for transportation equipment plunged 19 percent. The drop orders was the biggest since August 2014 and followed a 6.4 percent increase in June.