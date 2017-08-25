    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

    The bread section of a Kroger store is empty as people prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Harvey on August 24, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
    Getty Images
    The bread section of a Kroger store is empty as people prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Harvey on August 24, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher after Thursday's small losses. Investors await Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conference. Durable goods orders come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

    -About 8 out of 10 Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.

    HURRICANE WATCH

    -Hurricane Harvey has already strengthened to a category 2 storm and could become the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in 12 years.

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...