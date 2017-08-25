Qantas to conquer ‘last frontier’ of commercial flight within 5 years

The Australian airline Qantas says it is committed to achieving the world's longest non-stop flight between London and Sydney by 2022.

The flight between the glamour capitals would take 20 hours and, according to the airline, will slash 3 hours off the fastest current trips that incorporate stops in places such as Hong Kong, Singapore or Dubai.

The airline said it will now spend a year working with engineers on both Boeing's 777-x and Airbus's A350 aircraft to develop technology that will allow the trip.

Speaking after positive company results, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce described London to Sydney as the "last frontier" of commercial aviation. He also touted New York and Paris as possible non-stop destinations.