    Tesla appears to be preparing a streaming music service called 'TTunes'

    New images have emerged that allegedly portray a streaming music service from Tesla, called "TTunes."

    The images were provided to Tesla blog Electrek by an insider named "Green" who digs around inside of Tesla's software. It's not immediately known if Tesla already has contracts with music partners or if this is just early software in preparation for a future launch.

    The software shows the option to listen to the TuneIn internet radio channel, music stored on a phone, the "Streaming" tab and a new option called "TTunes." The service isn't yet live.

    The service may have a different name if and when it launches, and it's unclear if Tesla will charge owners a monthly fee or provide the service for free to Tesla drivers.

    CNBC reached out to Tesla for comment but a spokesperson was not immediately available.

    Read the full story on Electrek.

