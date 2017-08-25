NFL's Tom Brady is now one of the highest-paid players to appear on the Madden video game cover

Good things come to those who wait. And New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady has waited 17 years to be featured on the cover of the American football video game series Madden NFL.

The game, "Madden NFL 18," makes its debut Friday, August 25.

Brady, the two-time AP NFL Most Valuable Player award winner who is the game's cover athlete, is statistically one of the best quarterbacks in the league. As such, he's one of the highest paid players in NFL history.

In fact, Forbes reports Brady's 2016 overall earnings at $44.1 million, the 15th highest-paid athlete in the world last year.

Brady, however, wasn't always so well-known. Of the 254 players selected in the 2000 NFL Draft, he was taken 199th by the Patriots, and signed a contract worth $193,000 in guaranteed earnings. He went on to win the franchise's first Super Bowl in 2002.

His contract now: A two-year deal worth $41 million, including a $28 million signing bonus and an average yearly salary of $20.5 million, according to the sports contracts and salaries website Spotrac.

Forbes reports Brady has also made $8 million in endorsement deals.