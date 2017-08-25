US stocks try to cap winning week; Yellen and Draghi speak

U.S. stock index futures were higher this morning as investors firmly focused on Jackson Hole, Wyoming today, where they'll hear speeches from Fed Chair Janet Yellen (10 a.m. ET) and ECB President Mario Draghi (3 p.m. ET) at the Kansas City Fed Symposium. (CNBC)



*Fed Chair Yellen set to deliver what could be historic speech in Jackson Hole (CNBC)

*Markets are waiting for possible Jackson Hole surprise from central bankers (CNBC)

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq might have a chance to extend this week's gains. Despite losing ground the past two sessions, all three are still higher for the week with the Nasdaq poised to break a four-week losing streak and the Dow and S&P 500 poised to end two weeks of losses. (CNBC)

Stocks of major food retailers collapsed Thursday, erasing nearly $12 billion in market value, after Amazon said Whole Foods Market will cut prices on many of its best-selling grocery products in just four days. (CNBC)



*Amazon says Whole Foods deal will close Monday, with discounts to begin then (CNBC)

The chance of a government shutdown, should Congress fail to reach an agreement around the debt ceiling, may cause a surge in market volatility ahead. A shutdown would cause a spike in the CBOE volatility index and depress the value of the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, according to one CEO. (Trading Nation)

The lone economic report of the day comes at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the release of durable goods orders for July. Consensus forecasts call for a drop of 6.0 percent, compared to the July increase of 6.4 percent. (CNBC)