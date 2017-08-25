White House officials hold briefing on Venezuela sanctions, Hurricane Harvey

[The stream has ended.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other White House officials held a press briefing on Friday afternoon.

Sanders faced questions about National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, who said he faced pressure to resign from his post and said the White House "must do better" following President Donald Trump's widely criticized response to violence at a white nationalist rally in Virginia. Cohn, Trump's top economic advisor and key figure in the GOP tax reform push, reportedly drafted a resignation letter.

Another White House official also address Hurricane Harvey, the potentially devastating storm expected to make landfall in Texas in the coming hours.