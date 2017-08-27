The 2017 Lexus NX200t is the best value in the subcompact luxury SUV segment

The world of subcompact luxury SUVs is new and, typically, most cars in the category are disappointing. Luxury carmakers, in their attempts to bring their brands downmarket and to appeal to a younger audience, often dilute the very things their brands stand for in the first place.

The same, I assumed, was true of the Lexus NX. On paper, it isn't overly well equipped or particularly well-powered. Its humble roots are shared with the Toyota RAV4, a car not known for its luxurious character. And carrying a sticker of $40,773, my tester wasn't even particularly well equipped.

So I was expecting a dumbed-down version of the Lexus experience, a futile attempt to bring the brand closer to the millennial buyer.

Boy, was I wrong.