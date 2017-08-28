Amazon officially owns Whole Foods; here are the products that are getting marked down

Amazon has officially sealed the deal with Whole Foods, and the promised price cuts are already hitting grocery stores.

Bananas for 49 cents a pound, anyone? Marked down from 79 cents, that's more comparable to other supermarket chains. The organic variety goes for 69 cents a pound in a Manhattan store, down from Sunday's price of 99 cents a pound.

Just on Thursday, Amazon announced that all Whole Foods customers would immediately see "lower prices on a selection of best-selling staples across stores," after completion of the merger.

This includes discounts on Whole Foods' Whole Trade bananas, organic avocados, organic large brown eggs, organic "responsibly farmed" salmon and tilapia, organic baby kale and baby lettuce, animal-welfare-rated 85 percent lean ground beef, creamy and crunchy almond butter, organic Gala and Fuji apples, organic rotisserie chicken, "365 Everyday Value" organic butter and more, according to Amazon's press release.

Notably, many of the items Amazon said it was discounting require a "frequency of purchase," Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler told CNBC on Friday. They aren't items like paper towels that you can stock pile, he added. "You have to buy a lot."

The Whole Foods store also featured a display of Amazon Echo and Dot devices, marked down to $99.99 and $44.99 each, respectively. Time will tell what other Amazon merchandise starts to pop up in the grocery locations.