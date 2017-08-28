Burger King has waded into the cryptocurrency market with the launch of its own virtual coin called "WhopperCoin" in Russia.

With each purchase of the burger chain's signature Whopper sandwich, customers can receive WhopperCoin tokens via a digital wallet.

Bitcoin traders have previously gotten a lot of flak in Russia, with reports last year suggesting users could even face jail time under proposed legislation.

However Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov has since shown support for cryptocurrencies. In an interview with Russian media organization RBC, he said: "I am a supporter, a cryptoround (sic) must exist."