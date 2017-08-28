    ×

    South Korean man fined for spreading Dr. Dre and first lady wedding rumor

    • The man posted a blog claiming rapper and former first lady to marry.
    • Blog post said marriage was to launder money.
    A South Korean court has fined a man for spreading a rumor online that rapper and businessman Dr. Dre was to marry the widow of a former South Korean President.

    According to local media reports, Seoul Western District Court fined the man 5 million won ($4,400) on Friday following convictions for "cyber defamation" and "defamation against the deceased".

    In January, the unidentified man had written on his blog that Lee Hee-ho, widow of late former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, was to wed Dr. Dre in order to launder the late Kim's slush funds.

    Dr. Dre, also known as Andre Romelle Young, is a founding member of the gangster rap group NWA and has produced records for Snoop Dog, Tupac Shakur, and Eminem.

    He is now one of the world's richest music stars after the sale of Beats Electronics, makers of high specification headphones, to Apple in 2015 for $3 billion.

    Lee Hee-ho is 95 years old and has remained a prominent figure in Korean politics since her husband's death in 2009.

    It is unreported whether the former first lady is a fan of the rap mogul's oeuvre.