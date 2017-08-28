South Korean man fined for spreading Dr. Dre and first lady wedding rumor

A South Korean court has fined a man for spreading a rumor online that rapper and businessman Dr. Dre was to marry the widow of a former South Korean President.

According to local media reports, Seoul Western District Court fined the man 5 million won ($4,400) on Friday following convictions for "cyber defamation" and "defamation against the deceased".

In January, the unidentified man had written on his blog that Lee Hee-ho, widow of late former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, was to wed Dr. Dre in order to launder the late Kim's slush funds.