In data news, the Dallas Fed's Texas Manufacturing Outlook survey is due out at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury will auction $26 billion in two-year notes and $34 billion in five-year notes.

U.S. politics continues to keep investors on their toes on Monday, as Wall Street looks to the U.S. President to see how he handles the hurricane which struck Texas and caused chaos over the weekend.

Meanwhile, a number of reports emerged over the weekend about the U.S. President, including an article by The Washington Post, who reported on Sunday that Donald Trump's company had been chasing a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow while the Republican was running for president during late 2015 and early 2016.