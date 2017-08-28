South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged defense officials to step up military reform in case the North "crosses the line," local media reported Monday.

Moon told officials to "strongly push" for the military to "meet the requirements of modern warfare so that it can quickly switch to an offensive posture in case North Korea stages a provocation," according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

North Korea, according to South Korea and the U.S. military, launched several short-range missiles Saturday, though one is believed to have exploded immediately. The pariah state has said little about the success of the event, a change from its frequent inflammatory rhetoric over tension on the Korean peninsula.

But, the North did send a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Friday expressing anger at joint military drills between South Korea and the U.S. earlier last week. "The danger of nuclear war is created by the U.S." and its "evil intention," the letter said, also accusing the UNSC of being "reduced into a marionette" of the U.S. should it ignore the North's request for emergency discussions.

"The U.S. shall be held totally accountable for the catastrophic consequences to follow," the letter threatened.