The cost of tapping your retirement accounts early

When money is tight and times are tough, it can be difficult for retirement savers to ignore the money they've stashed in a 401(k) plan, IRA or other retirement savings account. Still, while it may make sense in some situations to tap into those accounts early — for example, if a job loss has put you at risk of losing your home — it should always be the very last resort.

Here's why: Not only will you pay significant taxes and penalties for an early withdrawal, you'll also reduce the amount of savings in your account that are available to enjoy market gains. And those market gains may make the difference between a successful, leisurely retirement and one that's a struggle.