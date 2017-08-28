FEMA's Brock Long discusses Harvey rescue and recovery efforts

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday held a press conference to discuss the latest information on the government's rescue and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

U.S. emergency management officials said they were committed to getting federal resources to Texas as quickly as possible to help with the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey, with more than 450,000 people likely to seek assistance.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long said more than 30,000 people were expected to be placed temporarily in shelters after the storm made landfall over the weekend. A disaster declaration request from the Louisiana governor would also likely be expedited, he added.

The FEMA administrator said the agency is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to restore power and critical infrastructure to the Southern Texas region.

Long said FEMA is working with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense to bolster security forces in the region.

Long said that volunteers can find information on how to help at NVOAD.org.

—Reuters contributed to this report.