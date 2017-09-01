VISIT CNBC.COM

The 20 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL

Last week, the Detroit Lions announced a contract extension for quarterback Matthew Stafford worth $135 million over five years. The contract works out to an annual average salary of around $27 million, making Stafford not only the top earning player this season, but the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Stafford's fellow quarterbacks bring in top dollar as well. Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr signed a five-year, $125 million deal over the summer.

Using data from Sportrac, CNBC Make It found the 20 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL right now, ranked by average annual salary for the 2017-2018 season.

20. Andy Dalton

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $16,000,000

19. Alex Smith

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $17,000,000

17. TIE: Sam Bradford

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $18,000,000

17. TIE: Brock Osweiler

Team: Cleveland Browns
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $18,000,000

Brock Osweiler #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes in the first half of a preseason game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Joe Robbins | Stringer | Getty Images
16. Ryan Tannehill

Team: Miami Dolphins
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $19,062,500

15. Tom Brady

Team: New England Patriots
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $20,500,000

14. Matt Ryan

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $20,750,000

13. Cam Newton

Team: Carolina Panthers
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $20,760,000

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers
Getty Images
12. Philip Rivers

Team: San Diego Chargers
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $20,812,500

11. Eli Manning

Team: New York Giants
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $21,000,000

10. Ben Roethlisberger

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $21,850,000

9. Russell Wilson

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $21,900,000

8. Aaron Rodgers

Team: Green Bay Packers
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $22,000,000

7. Joe Flacco

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $22,133,333

6. Kirk Cousins

Team: Washington Redskins
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $23,943,600

5. Drew Brees

Team: New Orleans Saints
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $24,250,000

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Maddie Meyer | Getty Images
4. Carson Palmer

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $24,350,000

3. Andrew Luck

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $24,594,000

2. Derek Carr

Team: Oakland Raiders
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $25,000,000

1. Matthew Stafford

Team: Detroit Lions
Average annual salary 2017-2018: $27,000,000

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a second quarter touchdown during the preseason game against the New York Jets on August 19, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
Leon Halip | Stringer | Getty Images
