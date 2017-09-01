Last week, the Detroit Lions announced a contract extension for quarterback Matthew Stafford worth $135 million over five years. The contract works out to an annual average salary of around $27 million, making Stafford not only the top earning player this season, but the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Stafford's fellow quarterbacks bring in top dollar as well. Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr signed a five-year, $125 million deal over the summer.

Using data from Sportrac, CNBC Make It found the 20 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL right now, ranked by average annual salary for the 2017-2018 season.