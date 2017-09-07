Credit reporting firm Equifax says data breach could potentially affect 143 million US consumers

Equifax says data breach could potentially affect 143 million US consumers Updated Moments Ago | 00:57

Equifax, which supplies credit information and other information services, said Thursday that a data breach could have potentially affected 143 million consumers in the United States.

The population of the U.S. was about 324 million as of Jan. 1, 2017, according to the Census Bureau, which means the Equifax incident affects a huge portion of the country.

Equifax said it discovered the breach on July 29. "Criminals exploited a U.S. website application vulnerability to gain access to certain files," the company said.

Shares of Equifax fell more than 5 percent in after-hours trading.

The company said the exposed data include names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, addresses and some driver's license numbers, all of which Equifax aims to protect for its customers.

Equifax added that 209,000 U.S. credit card numbers were obtained, in addition to "certain dispute documents with personal identifying information for approximately 182,000 U.S. consumers."