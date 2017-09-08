2017 Toyota Corolla iM review: A compact with great value and no soul

Toyota's youth-oriented Scion brand, may it rest in peace, was something of an automotive potluck at time of death.

Its most popular product was actually built by Mazda. Its oldest product was basically a coupe version of the previous-generation Corolla and its largest product was a hatchback borrowed from Toyota's European division.

The point is, while Toyota Corolla may initially seem like the two most boring words in the automotive kingdom, the Toyota Corolla iM went through a gestation period that makes it one of the more strange vehicles on the market.

Allow me to explain.