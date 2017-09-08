VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 most expensive NFL teams to watch live

Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in the second quarter of a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.
Tom Pennington | Getty Images
Not only to do the National Football League's top players get paid well, but fans shell out a lot for the chance to see them in action. And, depending on which franchise they're rooting for, some fans are paying much more than others.

To determine the cost of attending a game at the home stadium of all 32 teams, GOBankingRates added up five common expenses for attendees: average ticket price, cost of parking, and the price of a beer, soda and hot dog.

Below, check out the 10 NFL teams that cost the most to see live at home.

10. Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field 

Total cost: $268.38

Average ticket price: $98.69
Price for a beer: $8.50
Price for a soda: $4.50
Price for a hot dog: $5
Parking: $35

9. New York Jets at MetLife Stadium

Total cost: $274.08

Average ticket price: $110.54
Price for a beer: $5
Price for a soda: $3
Price for a hot dog: $6
Parking: $25

8. Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field

Total cost: $290.50

Average ticket price: $114
Price for a beer: $6.75
Price for a soda: $4.50
Price for a hot dog: $5
Parking: $30

Running back Juwan Thompson #40 of the Denver Broncos rushes in the second half during a preseason NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 31, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.
Dustin Bradford | Stringer | Getty Images
7. Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium

Total cost: $303.22

Average ticket price: $112.11
Price for a beer: $8.50
Price for a soda: $8
Price for a hot dog: $3
Parking: $40

6. New York Giants at MetLife Stadium

Total cost: $304.80

Average ticket price: $123.40
Price for a beer: $5
Price for a soda: $3
Price for a hot dog: $6
Parking: $30

5. San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium

Total cost: $331

Average ticket price: $117
Price for a beer: $10
Price for a soda: $4
Price for a hot dog: $4.50
Parking: $60

Ryan Carrethers #90 of the Los Angeles Chargers tries to tackle Joe Williams #32 of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 31, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
Ezra Shaw | Getty Images
Ryan Carrethers #90 of the Los Angeles Chargers tries to tackle Joe Williams #32 of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 31, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.

4. New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium

Total cost: $331.96

Average ticket price: $130.73
Price for a beer: $7.50
Price for a soda: $4
Price for a hot dog: $3.75
Parking: $40

3. Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium

Total cost: $333.40

Average ticket price: $110.20
Price for a beer: $8.50
Price for a soda: $5
Price for a hot dog: $5.50
Parking: $75

2. Washington Redskins at FedEx Field

Total cost: $336.54

Average ticket price: $119.52
Price for a beer: $9
Price for a soda: $5
Price for a hot dog: $6
Parking: $57.50

Patrick Smith | Getty Images

1. Chicago Bears at Soldier Field

Total cost: $351.30

Average ticket price: $131.90
Price for a beer: $9.25
Price for a soda: $5
Price for a hot dog: $5
Parking: $49

