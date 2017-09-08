The 10 most expensive NFL teams to watch live

Not only to do the National Football League's top players get paid well, but fans shell out a lot for the chance to see them in action. And, depending on which franchise they're rooting for, some fans are paying much more than others.

To determine the cost of attending a game at the home stadium of all 32 teams, GOBankingRates added up five common expenses for attendees: average ticket price, cost of parking, and the price of a beer, soda and hot dog.

Below, check out the 10 NFL teams that cost the most to see live at home.