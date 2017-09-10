    Hurricane Irma bashes north coast of Cuba, leaving turmoil in its wake

    A man wades through a flooded street during the passage of Hurricane Irma, in Havana, on September 9, 2017.
    Yamil Lage | AFP | Getty Images

    On Saturday, Hurricane Irma slammed into the north coast of Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane with wind gusts of up to 125 mph winds. Massive waves of sea water caused flooding across Havana, as well as felling of trees and power lines.

    Irma has since moved towards the Florida Keys, regaining its strength as a Category 4 storm in the process. The hurricane made landfall early Sunday, and is targeting the state's western coast. The following are scenes of the devastating impact from Cuba left behind by this destructive hurricane.

    At least 25 people were killed by Irma, according to the New York Times report on Saturday, and officials are worried that number could rise due to relief and rescue teams halting efforts.

    • A massive storm surge brought by Hurricane Irma hit the Malecon seawall in Havana, Cuba, late Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

      Strong waves brought by Hurricane Irma hit the Malecon seawall in Havana, Cuba, late Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
      Ramon Espinosa | AP

    • A woman takes snapshots of flooded streets in Havana.

      A woman takes snapshots of flooded streets during the passage of Hurricane Irma in Havana, on September 9, 2017.
      Yamil Lage | AFP | Getty Images

    • Men board up a door in preparation for the storm in Caibarien, Cuba.  

      Men board up a door in preparation for Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.
      Desmond Boylan | AP

    • A man looks from the window at flooded streets in Havana.

      A man looks from the window at flooded streets, during the passage of Hurricane Irma in Havana, on September 9, 2017.
      Yamil Lage | AFP | Getty Images

    • Cubans wade through a flooded street in Havana.

      Cubans wade through a flooded street in Havana, on September 10, 2017.
      Yamil Lage | AFP | Getty Images

    • People walk on a damaged street in Caibarien, Cuba, 330km east of Havana.

      People walk on a damaged street after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba, September 9, 2017.
      Alexandre Meneghini | Reuters

    • A man walks against heavy winds in Caibarien.

      A man walks against heavy winds after the passage of Hurricane Irma, at Caibarien, Villa Clara province, 330km east of Havana, on September 9, 2017.
      Adalberto Roque | AFP | Getty Images

    • Local residents return home after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba.

      Local residents return home after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Villa Clara province, 330km east of Havana.
      Adalberto Roque | AFP | Getty Images

    • Locals wade through a flooded street after the passage of Hurricane Irma, at Caibarien, Villa Clara province.

      Locals wade through a flooded street after the passage of Hurricane Irma, at Caibarien, Villa Clara province.
      Adalberto Roque | AFP | Getty Images

    • Deadly Hurricane Irma battered central Cuba on Saturday, knocking down power lines, uprooting trees and ripping the roofs off homes.

      --CNBC's Michael Sheetz contributed to this article.

      Deadly Hurricane Irma battered central Cuba on Saturday, knocking down power lines, uprooting trees and ripping the roofs off homes.
      Yamil Lage | AFP | Getty Images

