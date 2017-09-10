On Saturday, Hurricane Irma slammed into the north coast of Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane with wind gusts of up to 125 mph winds. Massive waves of sea water caused flooding across Havana, as well as felling of trees and power lines.

Irma has since moved towards the Florida Keys, regaining its strength as a Category 4 storm in the process. The hurricane made landfall early Sunday, and is targeting the state's western coast. The following are scenes of the devastating impact from Cuba left behind by this destructive hurricane.

At least 25 people were killed by Irma, according to the New York Times report on Saturday, and officials are worried that number could rise due to relief and rescue teams halting efforts.