    Trump's social media director schooled by Miami airport for tweeting inaccurate video

    • Miami International Airport corrected Trump's social media director about mistaken tweet
    • Scavino later deleted the tweet
    • Airlines had suspended flights to Florida's biggest airport before Hurricane Irma struck
    Empty runways and gates are see at Miami International Airport after Hurricane Irma strikes Florida, in Miami, U.S. September 11, 2017.
    Carlos Barria | Reuters
    The White House may not have received the memo that flights from Florida's largest airport were suspended ahead of Hurricane Irma.

    President Donald Trump's social media director, Dan Scavino, shared a video of a planes in a flooded airport with active ground crew that he and others incorrectly said was Miami International Airport.

    "Sharing #HurricaneIrma on social media with President @therealDonaldTrump & @VP Pence hourly. Here is Miami International Airport. STAY SAFE!!" Scavino tweeted around 3:30 p.m. EDT.

    White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. tweeted a video inaccurately described as Miami International Airport before deleting it after the airport corrected him.
    Christina Wilkie | CNBC
    The airport quickly fact-checked him, noting that it was not in fact Miami International Airport, which had halted flights due to dangers posed by Irma.

    Airlines had moved almost all planes out of the airport and no ground crew were allowed on the airfield, a spokesman said.

    Scavino later deleted the video, and later tweeted: "Thank you. It was among 100s of videos/pics I am receiving re: Irma from public. In trying to notify all, I shared - have deleted. Be safe!"

    It was not immediately clear which airport was in the video, but no vehicles or planes were left near passenger gates in Miami, according to the airport spokesman.