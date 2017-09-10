Trump's social media director schooled by Miami airport for tweeting inaccurate video

The White House may not have received the memo that flights from Florida's largest airport were suspended ahead of Hurricane Irma.

President Donald Trump's social media director, Dan Scavino, shared a video of a planes in a flooded airport with active ground crew that he and others incorrectly said was Miami International Airport.

"Sharing #HurricaneIrma on social media with President @therealDonaldTrump & @VP Pence hourly. Here is Miami International Airport. STAY SAFE!!" Scavino tweeted around 3:30 p.m. EDT.