After-hours buzz: EFX, KR & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters fell nearly 3 percent. The retailer declared a quarterly dividend 12.5 cents a share, the same amount it has declared since May of 2013, according to a review of press releases on the company's website.

Kroger's stock dipped slightly after multiple analysts lowered price projections for the grocer. BMO Capital cut the stock's target price to $20 per share from $24 per share. Jefferies snipped its expectations on the stock to $19 per share from $24 per share. JPMorgan dropped its estimate on the stock to $21 per share from $24 per share. Kroger reported earnings for its second quarter last week.

Equifax shares declined. The credit rating agency announced last week it suffered a data breach earlier in the summer. Three executives sold shares shortly after the company became aware of the incident but before it told the public. On Monday, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee sent a letter to Equifax CEO Richard Smith seeking additional information about who knew what and when.