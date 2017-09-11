Cramer Remix: When people are stuck inside, this stock wins   

It's rare that CNBC's Jim Cramer comes across stock market sentiment as optimistic as Monday's, where investors see the glass half full but consider it to be brimming.

"In the last 72 hours, we have seen a whole slew of events that might normally give investors pause or make them think, reflect. Instead, this time, these events just gave buyers an opportunity to get in while the getting's still good," the "Mad Money" host said.

The most unusual thing about these events is that the rally around them is predicated on a lack of negatives rather than on the presence of positives, Cramer said.

Besides Cramer's five reasons for the rally, the FANG stocks also surged. And out of the stocks in his acronym for Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google (now Alphabet), one stood out amid the weather-focused news cycle.

"Netflix always does well when people are shut in. It's as much of a storm play as Amazon, which gets new Prime members when local stores are closed for inclement weather," Cramer said.