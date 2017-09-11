    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer Remix: When people are stuck inside, this stock wins

    • "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer examined one player that he's noticed does well when people can't go outside due to bad weather.
    • Cramer also checks out the long-awaited Dow-DuPont merger to see if investors missed their chance to get in.
    • In the lightning round, Cramer makes the case for one company's transformation.
    It's rare that CNBC's Jim Cramer comes across stock market sentiment as optimistic as Monday's, where investors see the glass half full but consider it to be brimming.

    "In the last 72 hours, we have seen a whole slew of events that might normally give investors pause or make them think, reflect. Instead, this time, these events just gave buyers an opportunity to get in while the getting's still good," the "Mad Money" host said.

    The most unusual thing about these events is that the rally around them is predicated on a lack of negatives rather than on the presence of positives, Cramer said.

    Besides Cramer's five reasons for the rally, the FANG stocks also surged. And out of the stocks in his acronym for Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google (now Alphabet), one stood out amid the weather-focused news cycle.

    "Netflix always does well when people are shut in. It's as much of a storm play as Amazon, which gets new Prime members when local stores are closed for inclement weather," Cramer said.

    Procter & Gamble CEO Shoots Back at Peltz

    David Taylor, CEO, Procter & Gamble
    Scott Mlyn | CNBC
    David Taylor, CEO, Procter & Gamble

    As the proxy fight between activist investor Nelson Peltz and Procter & Gamble continues, P&G President and CEO David Taylor offered a rebuttal to some of Peltz's suggestions on CNBC.

    "He's proposed some things that could be very dangerous to the short term, which is reorganize the company right now, and he's proposed something very dangerous for the long-term future of this company, and that is eliminating our corporate R&D," Taylor told Cramer on Monday, referring to his consumer product company's research and development.

    Peltz's firm, Trian Partners, released a long-awaited proposal last Wednesday detailing changes it would like to see at P&G, including a board shake-up and splitting the business into three smaller segments.

    Taylor said the suggestion to remove the company's corporate R&D, which would turn into three separate R&D departments within Peltz's structure, would deprive P&G of lucrative opportunities.

    Dow-DuPont: Actionable or Played Out?

    Carlos Jasso | Reuters

    Dow Chemical and DuPont's long-awaited merger may have closed almost two weeks ago, but Cramer pointed out that there's more to the story.

    "You have to remember, the current DowDuPont setup is only an intermediate stage before the combined company breaks itself up into three separate businesses," he said.

    The company, currently the world's largest chemical player producing $73 billion in combined sales, plans to execute a split that would make it three companies: an agriculture play, a specialty chemicals play and a materials science play.

    But according to Cramer, not only is the stock of DowDuPont still fairly cheap at just over 15 times next year's earnings, but investors haven't missed their shot to get in on the deal.

    "You're not too late," he said. "In fact, since the deal was announced in late 2015, DuPont's stock has slightly underperformed the S&P 500 while Dow has only outperformed it by a hair, meaning the stock could have a lot more room to run as we await Dow-DuPont's big three-way split. I say trust [DowDuPont CEO] Ed Breen. He's the king of value creation via breakup. Long live the king!"

    Never Forget

    Finally, Cramer thought back to the tragedy that occurred on September 11, 2001. The "Mad Money" host worries that people will forget the unforgettable day.

    "That's why I have a request to make here, a request that if you haven't visited the sadly beautiful fountains ringed by the names of the deceased, both the workers and the incredibly brave first responders who ran in to help save those who were trying to get out, as well as gone through the museum of remembrance itself, you must do so," he said of the September 11 memorial at the World Trade Center.

    "With this landmark, the incredibly difficult-to-fathom events of that terrible day can be given the context they deserve," the "Mad Money" host continued. Go there. Go see it. Remember."

    Lightning Round: Back in the Arena?

    In Cramer's lightning round, he rattled off his take on some callers' favorite stocks:

    Arena Pharmaceuticals: "They reinvented themselves in a way that makes it so the stock went from being overvalued to being undervalued because it came up in the new formulation. I think it's a good one."

    USG Corporation: "It spiked in advance [of Hurricane Irma], now it's coming down. Now, my take is very clear here: let 'em come down and then buy 'em. I think it's absolutely the right thing because of mold, and you've got to replace it because of mold."

