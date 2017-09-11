VISIT CNBC.COM

Elon Musk reveals the complete SpaceX spacesuit for the first time

Elon Musk shared a full-body image of the SpaceX astronaut spacesuit for the first time on his Instagram account.

It is mostly white with black accents. It is remarkably chic, but that was very much on purpose.

Astronaut spacesuit next to Crew Dragon

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

Last month, Musk revealed the helmet and upper portion of the SpaceX spacesuit and at the time, he said the team worked hard to make sure the spacesuit looked cool.

It "was incredibly hard to balance aesthetics and function. Easy to do either separately," he said.

Musk hired the legendary Hollywood costume designer Jose Fernandez, who has created movie costumes for the likes of Wonder Woman, Batman, Wolverine, Spiderman and X-Men, to design the SpaceX spacesuit.

