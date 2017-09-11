Elon Musk reveals the complete SpaceX spacesuit for the first time   

Elon Musk shared a full-body image of the SpaceX astronaut spacesuit for the first time on his Instagram account.
It is mostly white with black accents. It is remarkably chic, but that was very much on purpose.
Elon Musk shared a full-body image of the SpaceX astronaut spacesuit for the first time on his Instagram account.
It is mostly white with black accents. It is remarkably chic, but that was very much on purpose.
Last month, Musk revealed the helmet and upper portion of the SpaceX spacesuit and at the time, he said the team worked hard to make sure the spacesuit looked cool.
It "was incredibly hard to balance aesthetics and function. Easy to do either separately," he said.
Musk hired the legendary Hollywood costume designer Jose Fernandez, who has created movie costumes for the likes of Wonder Woman, Batman, Wolverine, Spiderman and X-Men, to design the SpaceX spacesuit.
See also:
Elon Musk: Robots will take your jobs, government will have to pay your wage
Elon Musk says robots will push us to a universal basic income—here's how it would work
Elon Musk: 'Robots will be able to do everything better than us'