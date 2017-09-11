    ×

    Personal Finance

    For some hurricane victims, tapping 401(k) funds is a necessary option

    • Hardship withdrawals from 401(k)s come with 10 percent penalty plus taxation.
    • Taking a loan against your account can make more sense than making a withdrawal.
    Irma downgraded to tropical storm but still dangerous
    Irma downgraded to tropical storm but still dangerous   

    There's a good chance victims of Hurricane Irma will soon be allowed to tap their 401(k) plans if they need cash.

    In the wake of disasters, the Internal Revenue Service often makes it easier for plan participants to take loans against their accounts or make hardship withdrawals. Already, the agency has extended this relief to Harvey victims.

    Although the federal government makes low-interest loans and grants available to disaster victims, applicants can often wait for months to receive the money, which does little to address immediate cash needs.

    While taking money from your retirement savings is typically a no-no, "if you're someone whose world just got turned upside down financially and otherwise, you're playing by different rules," said Kathryn Hauer, a certified financial planner with Wilson David Investment Advisors in Aiken, South Carolina.

    Cars make their away through a flooded street the morning after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on September 11, 2017 in Bonita Springs, Florida.
    Getty Images
    Cars make their away through a flooded street the morning after Hurricane Irma swept through the area on September 11, 2017 in Bonita Springs, Florida.

    The IRS relief for Irma victims would likely be similar to that provided to those affected by past disasters, including Hurricane Harvey, which dumped 50 inches of rain in some parts of southeast Texas. The IRS said 401(k) plans can allow participants to take loans or hardship withdrawals if they or family members have been affected by the flooding and destruction left by that storm.

    This means that even if you live outside a disaster area, you can tap your own 401(k) to assist family members in the affected area. The normal 10 percent early withdrawal penalty for those under age 59½ (with a few exceptions) will still apply and you'll owe income taxes on the money as well. (Some congressional lawmakers are exploring the idea of eliminating that penalty.)

    "If you're someone whose world just got turned upside down financially and otherwise, you're playing by different rules." -Kathryn Hauer, certified financial planner with Wilson David Investment Advisors

    And typically, hardship distributions also come with a six-month ban on new contributions. The IRS is waiving that and may again for Irma. To qualify for Harvey relief, the agency says the distributions must be made between Aug. 23, 2017, and Jan. 31, 2018.

    Loans generally come with no tax implications if they are repaid within five years. However, as with early withdrawals, loans remove money from investments intended to grow and provide income to you in retirement.

    The IRS also said it is relaxing certain administrative rules to let people access their 401(k) funds "with a minimum of red tape."

    Hauer said taking a loan typically is a better option than a hardship withdrawal, especially if you anticipate receiving a loan or grant in a few months to help rebuild.

    "You pay some interest, but you're not paying taxes and a penalty on the money," she said.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...