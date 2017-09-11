There's a good chance victims of Hurricane Irma will soon be allowed to tap their 401(k) plans if they need cash.

In the wake of disasters, the Internal Revenue Service often makes it easier for plan participants to take loans against their accounts or make hardship withdrawals. Already, the agency has extended this relief to Harvey victims.

Although the federal government makes low-interest loans and grants available to disaster victims, applicants can often wait for months to receive the money, which does little to address immediate cash needs.

While taking money from your retirement savings is typically a no-no, "if you're someone whose world just got turned upside down financially and otherwise, you're playing by different rules," said Kathryn Hauer, a certified financial planner with Wilson David Investment Advisors in Aiken, South Carolina.