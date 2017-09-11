Jefferies says cryptocurrency mining market is strong for Nvidia and AMD

Nvidia and AMD are the best-performing stocks over the past year. One Wall Street firm predicts the strong returns will likely continue.

Jefferies is bullish that cryptocurrency mining will boost demand for the chipmakers' products even after some on Wall Street have expressed concerns over the companies' digital currency exposure.



"We think that the risk of a 'crypto-driven' inventory correction driving material downside is low in the near term," Jefferies semiconductor analyst Mark Lipacis wrote in a note to clients Monday, adding demand for graphics processors used in cryptocurrency mining were likely to "remain healthy in 3Q."



Nvidia's stock is up nearly 180 percent in the past 12 months through midday Monday compared with the S&P 500's 17 percent gain. That performance ranks No. 1 in the entire S&P 500, according to FactSet. AMD shares are up 112 percent in the same time period, the No. 2 gain in the benchmark index.