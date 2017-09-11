White House's Kelly: Congress does 'nothing' to protect DACA recipients

White House chief of staff John Kelly has slammed Congress for doing "nothing" to protect roughly 800,000 young people shielded from deportation under an Obama-era policy that President Donald Trump chose to end.

In a Sunday email to Fox News, the retired Marine Corps general criticized lawmakers after Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., called him a "disgrace to the uniform" for supporting Trump's move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

"As far as the congressman and other irresponsible members of Congress are concerned, they have the luxury of saying what they want as they do nothing and have almost no responsibility," Kelly told Fox. "They can call people liars but it would be inappropriate for me to say the same thing back at them. As my blessed mother used to say 'empty barrels make the most noise.'"