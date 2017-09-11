Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone launch is imminent. Are you hanging up on the stock?

Apple is expected to launch not one or two, but three new iPhones at its highly anticipated launch event on Sept. 12 to mark ten years since it introduced the first iPhone in 2007.

Ahead of the launch, leaks suggest that the newest iteration of Apple's most popular product will be called the iPhone X, according to The Verge. Two other iterative models of the iPhone, as well as a new Apple Watch, are also expected to be introduced during the event.

With excitement around the launch palpable, experts have said that markets could be disappointed if none of the new features unveiled during the launch stand out.

Apple stock has made significant moves following iPhone releases in the past, with shares losing 1.5 percent in the 60 days after the release of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in September of 2016, according to Kensho data.