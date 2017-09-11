Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson has revealed photos of the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Irma on his private island in the Caribbean.

In a series tweets over the weekend, the Virgin founder showed the destruction felt by Necker Island and other surrounding British Virgin Islands when the category 5 storm hit last week.

Describing the damage to his luxury resort as "huge", the images depict fallen palm trees, exposed buildings and destroyed furniture.

On neighbouring Virgin Gorda, photos of the damage were more pronounced. In a blog post published Friday, Branson said resorts had been "decimated."

"The boats are piled up like matchsticks in the harbour. Huge cargo ships were thrown out of the water and into rocks. Resorts have been decimated. The houses have their roofs blown off; even some churches where people sheltered have lost roofs," Branson wrote.

The businessman holed himself up in a wine cellar with his family and members of his team as Hurricane Irma hit Necker Island late last week. His son Sam wrote in an Instagram post shortly afterwards that everybody on the island had survived, though many of its buildings had been destroyed.

Branson has since remained in the Caribbean to assist with the relief effort, deploying his private yacht Necker Belle to carry supplies from Barbados to the worst-hit islands.