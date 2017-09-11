This advisor wants to help with spending, not saving

He may have a point. A lot of the financial advice industry is centered on growing people's assets, maximizing returns and getting them to save or invest more.

In reality, a lot of people are so stressed about outliving their assets that they are afraid to spend at all beyond what's needed to cover the bare essentials once they stop working.

Fellowes says it's an area that's often poorly addressed by traditional advice. It's made more complicated by the fact that most of us don't know how long we're likely to live.

In addition, Fellowes says many retirees get tripped up by the cash flow transition once they've stopped working full time. Generally, they then go from one main of source of income (ie, a paycheck) to multiple sources such as withdrawing from savings, collecting Social Security, pensions, annuities and fixed-income payments from bonds.

"They're not sure about which checks to cash, and what to do with their savings," he says.