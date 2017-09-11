This advisor wants to help with spending, not saving

Fellowes says their fees are justified because their solutions are customized to each client as well as their specialized offerings including a "Concierge Service" which takes care of the tasks clients do not want to do, such as helping them enroll in Social Security and evaluating Medicare benefits.
United Income will also curate opportunities for users to pursue their hobbies, passions and dreams, according to the press statement.
"They are as low as they could be to build a sustainable business," Fellowes says of the fees, and lets United Income "avoid taking hundreds of millions of dollars of venture capital money, which would then pump and dump the company." (Morningstar is a backer.)
Another potential downside: You have to transfer all your accounts to them, which means if you have money stored with Vanguard or Charles Schwab, for example, you have to move it to Apex, their custodian.
Still, how to spend down those assets wisely in retirement is a conversation very much worth having. If United Income can move that along, so much the better.