Trade investigation pours 'cold water' on US-China relationship, Chinese official says

The Trump administration's moves against China have cooled some business activity in the central Chinese province of Shaanxi, according to a local official.

"America's 301 article investigation I believe … has poured cold water on those who strive to build the U.S.-China relationship," an official from the Shaanxi Provincial government told a few U.S. journalists through a translator Thursday, referring to a U.S. investigation into China's trade practices.

"It is a pity to see some of the local enterprises have been affected by this investigation," said the Shaanxi official, who didn't want to be named. The U.S. probe effectively limited access to the U.S. market temporarily and, in particular, hit a solar panel manufacturer, the official said.

China is the largest goods trading partner with the U.S., with $578.6 billion in total goods traded last year, according to estimates from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.