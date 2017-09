[The stream is slated to start at 8:46 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum will observe the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks by remembering and honoring the 2,983 men, women, and children killed in the attacks at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, aboard Flight 93, and those who died in the February 26, 1993, WTC bombing.