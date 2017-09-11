Watch White House briefing after Hurricane Irma smacks Florida

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds a press briefing on Monday after Hurricane Irma smacked Florida, leaving pockets of the state inundated with water and without power.

Irma, now a tropical storm, was expected to also touch parts of Georgia and Alabama on Monday.

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed a bill into law authorizing more than $15 billion in federal hurricane recovery aid following Hurricane Harvey's destruction in Texas and as Irma got set to hit Florida. The measure, crafted in a deal between Trump and Democratic congressional leaders, also extends the federal debt ceiling and funds the government for three months.

Lawmakers have signaled that they expect to dish out more recovery funds in response to the two major hurricanes, which came in quick succession. It is unclear how much more federal aid will get authorized for the response to the natural disasters.