VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

6 things you may not know about Hope Hicks, Trump's new White House communications director

95118720
Pool | Getty Images

Nearly eight months into Donald Trump's presidency, the Trump administration has named Hope Hicks its new official White House communications director, NBC News reports.

The hire comes over a month since Anthony Scaramucci was fired 10 days into his role as White House communications director on July 31. At the time, Hicks was named the administration's interim communications director.

One of Trump's first campaign staffers and longest-serving aides, Hicks is now the third person to assume the responsibility since Trump took office. She previously served as Trump's senior communications adviser.

At 28, the Trump aide has an English degree from the Southern Methodist University and a relatively new career in politics.

Here are six things you may not know about Hicks.

She is among the youngest, highest-paid White House staffers

While working as an assistant to the president and director of strategic communications, Hope was among the top 19 highest-paid Trump White house staffers and will presumably hold onto the same salary.

US President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he thanks campaign manager Kellyanne Conway (L) and press secretary Hope Hicks (2nd-L) during a 'Thank You Tour 2016' rally on December 17, 2016.
Jim Watson | Getty Images
US President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he thanks campaign manager Kellyanne Conway (L) and press secretary Hope Hicks (2nd-L) during a 'Thank You Tour 2016' rally on December 17, 2016.

Earning $179,700 a year, this makes Hicks one of the six top-paid women in the White House, raking in just as much as Kellyanne Conway.

She has close ties to the Trump family

In 2012, Hicks worked for Hiltzik Strategies, the public relations firm that represented Ivanka Trump's luxury fashion lines at the time, reports the Hartford Courant. The same firm allowed her to work PR for Trump real estate, immediately after which Trump asked Hicks to join his campaign.

As the Trump Organization's communications director, Ivanka Trump featured Hicks on her brand's style blog.

When Trump visited Mar-a-Lago last year, Hicks' family traveled to visit as well, The New York Times reports.

Earlier this year, Hicks joined Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump for Shabbat dinner at their Kalorama mansion, Politico reports.

She didn't think she would be in politics...

Hicks was named to this year's Forbes 30 Under 30 list and says she knew very little about politics prior to the Trump campaign. She adds that running Trump's campaign and working in D.C. politics are "two totally different things."

    "I think now, being a novice is much more jarring to me than being a novice on a campaign because there are so many people that are new to it, you're all sort of trying to figure everything out as it comes to you whether you know what you have experience in or not," she tells Forbes.

    Though Hicks prefers to be "off-the-radar" as Politico writes, her new position might not allow her the same privilege.

    "If I hadn't gotten involved in the campaign I would've hopefully still be working at the Trump organization in a corporate capacity for such a wonderful family and they built an incredible company and it was an honor to serve them in these different ways," she says.

    Michael 'Mike' Rowe, former host of 'Dirty Jobs.'
    Mike Rowe on the simple reason Trump won the working class   

    ...but communications and politics run in the family

    Paul Hicks, her father, once worked as chief of staff for Republican U.S. representative Stewart McKinney. However, he turned to the private sector to become a regional CEO for Ogilvy public relations, a leading communications executive for the National Football League and most recently a sports communications manager with the NFL as a client, the Hartford Courant reports.

    Hicks' late grandfather was also a top public relations figure for Texaco.

    Trump has special nicknames for her

    While Trump calls her "Hopester," she continues to call him "Mr. Trump," reports Politico. She also reportedly has a thank you note from Trump above her Trump Tower desk. It reads: "Hopie — You're the greatest!"

    She used to model

    With the likes of past models Melania and Ivanka Trump in the White House, it's notable that Hicks was also once a model.

    At 11, she and her sister were hired for a Ralph Lauren campaign, the Hartford Courant reports. As a teen, Hicks also modeled for Ford, according to The New York Times.

          Don't miss:
          Why having friends at work will make you a better employee
          How Elon Musk's mother inspired a family of entrepreneurs

          Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

          Billionaire: Trump will be 'great for American capitalism'
          Billionaire: Trump will be 'great for American capitalism'   

          This is an updated version of a story that appeared previously.

          Primetime Shows

          Watch full episodes | TV schedule

          Playing

          Share this video...

          ×

          Watch Next...