6 things you may not know about Hope Hicks, Trump's new White House communications director

Nearly eight months into Donald Trump's presidency, the Trump administration has named Hope Hicks its new official White House communications director, NBC News reports.

The hire comes over a month since Anthony Scaramucci was fired 10 days into his role as White House communications director on July 31. At the time, Hicks was named the administration's interim communications director.

One of Trump's first campaign staffers and longest-serving aides, Hicks is now the third person to assume the responsibility since Trump took office. She previously served as Trump's senior communications adviser.

At 28, the Trump aide has an English degree from the Southern Methodist University and a relatively new career in politics.

Here are six things you may not know about Hicks.