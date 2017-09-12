After-hours buzz: JWN, M, HD & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Nordstrom's stock rose nearly 9 percent in extended trading after CNBC reported the Nordstrom family is close to choosing private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners to help fund a buyout of the store. The family announced in June it was looking to take the department store private.

Other retail stocks gained after hours in wake of the news.

Shares of Macy's climbed 2 percent, and Kohl's shares gained more than 1 percent.

Buckle's shares increased 3.6 percent. Foot Locker's stock gained 2.2 percent. Dick's Sporting Goods shares rose nearly 2 percent.

Shares of Gap, meanwhile, fell about 2 percent before bouncing back to a slight increase.