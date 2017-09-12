    ×

    Here are all the big products Apple announced on Tuesday

    • Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed the iPhone X, which he says will set the path of technology for the next decade. "It is the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone."
    • Apple also unveiled the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, a new 4K Apple TV and the Apple Watch Series 3, all on its new campus.
    Here are some keynote products released at Apple's latest event
    Apple revealed some of the most highly anticipated iPhones yet at its big event Tuesday. The high-end model features a completely new look, with a screen that stretches from edge to edge, and gets rid of the home button that's been on every other iPhone since 2007. Apple's also making a big push into "augmented reality," where images from apps are superimposed over live video captured by the camera.

    Here's a rundown of everything announced today:

    iPhone X

    First look at the iPhone X
    Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, demonstrated the iPhone X on Tuesday, touting what CEO Tim Cook called "the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone."

    It will be $999 and will ship on Nov. 3.

    As anticipated, the phone features a souped-up display and design and prominently features facial recognition technology. It has what Schiller called a "super retina" display with 2.7 million pixels, the highest resolution in pixel density ever in an iPhone. It has a 1 million-to-one contrast ratio on its 5.8-inch OLED display.

    The handset, pronounced "iPhone ten," has a glass back with pearly finish and comes in space gray and silver. It has 2 hours more battery life and supports wireless charging.

    With no home button, the phone wakes up with a tap, and Siri can be activated with a larger side button. To unlock the phone, users can activate Face ID, which identifies users with a one-in-a-million chance of mistakes. (But it's not immune to glitches, it seems).

    Face ID doesn't work if you're looking away, but does work with new hairstyles and facial changes, Apple said. The feature works with Apple Pay, and the sensors can animate emojis. The phone also has 3-D touch.

    The full coverage of the iPhone X is here.

    iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

    Apple introduced the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus with aerospace-grade materials, a better display and speakers, and super-strong glass exterior reinforced with steel.

    The glass back allows the phones to have wireless charging. The iPhone 8 Plus will be $799.

    The company also teased AirPower, a wireless charging system to be revealed next year.

    The phones feature an A11 Bionic processor. Apple says it's the most powerful chip ever in a smartphone. It's between 25 percent and 70 percent faster than the chip used in last year's iPhones.

    The phone also has an Apple-designed graphics processor, the first ever, alongside a new Apple chip, according to Schiller.

    New sensors in a dual camera, alongside machine learning, will help these phones take photos and videos with less noise, Schiller said, especially in the Plus model. The phones have 3-D touch technology and new stereo speakers that are 25 percent louder.

    The full coverage of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is here.

    Apple TV

    Apple unveils new 4K-enabled Apple TV boxes
    Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services, introduced a new set-top box that supports sharper resolution TV shows and movies, Apple TV 4K.

    Orders start on Sept. 15, and it will be available on Sept. 22. The 4K TV will be $179 for a 32 GB version, and $199 for a 64 GB version.

    Cue said Apple is bringing live sports and news to the TV, and is working with Hollywood studios and streaming services like Netflix to get sharper-resolution content.

    An Apple-designed chip, the same used in the iPad, is at the "heart" of the device, Cue said. Apple has been working hard on its chip technology.

    Read more about the Apple TV 4K here.

    Apple Watch

    Tim Cook: Apple Watch is now the number one watch in the world
    The new Apple Watch, Series 3, has cellular built in. Orders begin Sept. 15 and it ships on Sept. 22.

    It's the same size as the Series 2 Watch, and the number is the same number that you use on an iPhone, Apple said.

    Apple Watch is the #1 watch in the world, ahead of traditional brands, Cook said, with over 50 percent growth compared with the previous year. Jeff Williams, chief operating officer, said Apple is adding new measurements to the heart-rate readings of the Apple Watch, such as recovery heart rate.

    The new watch will also allow streaming for millions of songs, Williams said, as it is more power-efficient, has a dual-core processor and supports speaking from Siri. Williams demonstrated making a call on the watch using AT&T.

    The full story on the new Apple Watch series is here.

    Retail

    Angela Ahrendts, Apple's senior vice president of retail, said foot traffic to Apple Stores tops 500 million each year, amid the company's store overhaul. Chicago's Apple Store will open next month on Michigan Avenue, she said.

    'Let's meet at our place'

    The launch also marks the public debut of the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new 175-acre campus. The new theater and introduction of the iPhone X correspond with the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone.

    We'll start moving into Apple Park later this year: Cook
    "It is the honor of a lifetime to be the first to welcome you to the Steve Jobs Theater," Cook said, taking the stage after audio from Jobs played overhead. "Steve was a genius."

    CNBC's Josh Lipton and Megan Hawkins visited the campus early, viewing the new glass "spaceship" and rubbing shoulders with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

    What it means for Apple

    Apple's new hardware will build on software announced earlier this year at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, where the company promised to create an augmented reality platform that would let app developers create interactive services for iPhone users.

    Creating an ecosystem that keeps users engaged could be key in satisfying Wall Street's lofty expectations and maintaining Apple's status as the most highly valued public company in the world. If Apple successfully impresses consumers with its new devices, it could be on track to become a trillion-dollar company.

    Analysts have largely brushed off Apple's quarterly financials this year, looking toward the holiday season and the new crop of devices. Apple is expected to sell a record 85 million iPhones in the quarter ending in December, according to FactSet. That could include over 300 million upgrades, according to former Apple analyst turned venture capitalist Gene Munster.

    Apple has contributed to the latest buzz by lifting its revenue guidance. The company said in August that it expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $49 billion to $52 billion, topping estimates at the time.

    Apple shares have jumped 53 percent in the past year, more than triple the gains for the S&P 500.

    Over 37.3 million Apple shares traded by 2:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, well above the stock's 30-day average volume of 27.7 million shares. Shares whipsawed in afternoon trade, rising amid announcements like the Apple Watch Series 3, but dipping into the red by the end of Apple's event.

    — CNBC's Arjun Kharpal, Gina Francolla, Todd Haselton, Megan Hawkins and Josh Lipton contributed to this report.

    WATCH: Apple's Tim Cook honors Steve Jobs with emotional address

