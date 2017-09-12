Here are all the big products Apple announced on Tuesday

Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, demonstrated the iPhone X on Tuesday, touting what CEO Tim Cook called "the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone."

It will be $999 and will ship on Nov. 3.



As anticipated, the phone features a souped-up display and design and prominently features facial recognition technology. It has what Schiller called a "super retina" display with 2.7 million pixels, the highest resolution in pixel density ever in an iPhone. It has a 1 million-to-one contrast ratio on its 5.8-inch OLED display.



The handset, pronounced "iPhone ten," has a glass back with pearly finish and comes in space gray and silver. It has 2 hours more battery life and supports wireless charging.

With no home button, the phone wakes up with a tap, and Siri can be activated with a larger side button. To unlock the phone, users can activate Face ID, which identifies users with a one-in-a-million chance of mistakes. (But it's not immune to glitches, it seems).

Face ID doesn't work if you're looking away, but does work with new hairstyles and facial changes, Apple said. The feature works with Apple Pay, and the sensors can animate emojis. The phone also has 3-D touch.

