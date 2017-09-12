Why Apple saved its cheapest iPhone

Here are some keynote products released at Apple's latest event 7 Hours Ago | 01:49

Apple announced a $999 iPhone on Tuesday, a move many said pushed the limits of how much someone would pay for a phone compared to where else that money could be spent.

The iPhone X ("ten") is way more expensive than the last new flagship phone from Apple: The iPhone 7 started at $649 when it was released.

The X is a big change from previous phones, with a bright screen that stretches across the entire face and some high-powered internals. Apple is also offering the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which are relatively minor updates. They're expensive as well, starting at $699 and $799.

But Apple is actually being more forgiving to your wallet than you think.

While slapping a premium price tag on these new phones, Apple also decided to save its cheapest phone on Tuesday, the iPhone SE, which now starts at $349.

The two pricing extremes leave a huge $650 list price spectrum for iPhones.