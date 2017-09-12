Here is the gorgeous new building Apple built just for unveiling products to the world
Megan Hawkins | CNBC
Apple invited the press to its new campus, Apple Park, for the first time on Tuesday.
It's where Apple will show off its latest iPhones, but it's also a gorgeous new campus and includes a brand-new facility called the Steve Jobs Theater.
Here's a shot of the Steve Jobs Theater from the outside, taken by CNBC's Josh Lipton:
Here's another taken from the distance of the main "spaceship" building by CNBC's Megan Hawkins:
Here's an early morning shot posted by Tim Cook as the sun began to rise.
Steve Wozniak was spotted by CNBC outside the Steve Jobs Theater's huge glass windows:
Another shot of the Steve Jobs Theater.
This picture shows the press beginning to gather outside the theater.
Here's a peek at the inside. Look at that ceiling!
Here's Josh giving us a quick breakdown from inside before the event begins:
Here are the steps that walk down to the theater:
This is the inside of Steve Jobs Theater, it's supposed to sit 1,000 people: