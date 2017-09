Apple will provide new 4K HDR content through iTunes, which will allow customers to rent and buy movies and TV shows in the sharper, more colorful standard. Apple said Lionsgate, 20th Century Fox and other major studios will deliver content, too. 4K content will cost the same, which is huge. If you already own 1080p movies, Apple will automatically update to 4K at no charge.

Apple said it's working with Netflix for 4K titles and will launch Amazon Prime Video support later this year. Perhaps more exciting to some, Apple plans to bring live sports and news to the Apple TV, too.

Apple TV 4K will start at $179 for 32GB of storage. A 64GB model will cost $199. The standard Apple TV with 32GB of storage drops to $149. The new Apple TV 4K launches on Sept. 15.