Investment fail: Why Apple’s little-known third co-founder sold his 10% stake for $800

Owning 10 percent of the most profitable company in the world sounds like a money-making dream. Especially as Apple launches its new iPhone, which will reportedly cost nearly $1,000.

But one man knows what it's like to watch that opportunity slip away: Ronald Wayne, the little known third co-founder of Apple.

According to a recent episode of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide," Wayne joined Apple co-founders Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs, who were 21 and 25 at the time, to provide the company with "adult supervision" and to oversee mechanical engineering and documentation, all in exchange for a 10 percent stake in the business.