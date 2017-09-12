'Future will be electric': European carmakers take fight to Tesla

Jaguar Land Rover CEO: From 2020 all of our cars will have electric option 21 Hours Ago | 02:03

Traditional European automakers are increasingly prioritizing the development of electric cars over combustion engines as they seek to gain market share in a space dominated by U.S. upstart Tesla.

"It is quite clear the future will be electric," Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover chief executive, told CNBC on Tuesday.

"We are going to deliver a step-by-step complete electrified portfolio and from 2020 onwards all of our cars will deliver the option to be electrified," he added.

A global crackdown on diesel cars in the wake of Volkswagen cheating on emission tests has ramped up the pressure on automakers to rapidly develop electric alternatives.

Yet it's not just European automakers that should work upon this step towards a cleaner landscape. Another leading car firm explained to CNBC how this situation needs to be seen from "a global approach", as it's about how the world will produce clean electricity as well as fixing other issues such as looking into the carbon footprint of manufacturing the batteries.

"We need to embrace this electrification direction — with which (PSA Groupe) are fine — on a global approach, and not only on the mobility device itself," Carlos Tavares, chairman of the managing board at PSA Groupe said Tuesday.