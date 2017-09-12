Samsung wants to launch a foldable Galaxy Note smartphone next year

Samsung is aiming to launch a foldable version of its Galaxy Note smartphone next year, Samsung mobile President Dong Jin Koh said recently, according to Bloomberg.



This doesn't mean a foldable phone like the flip phones consumers used to carry, but rather one that can bend in half completely. Samsung already makes flexible and curved displays but has yet to perfect a screen that can fold in half. There are roadblocks, including that hardware inside a phone that isn't yet bendable.

"As the head of the business, I can say our current goal is next year," Koh said, according to Bloomberg. "When we can overcome some problems for sure, we will launch the product."

Samsung might be flexing its muscle ahead of Apple's iPhone event on Tuesday, where Apple is expected to launch three new models.

Samsung's newest product, the Galaxy Note 8, received almost universal praise from reviewers.

CNBC reached out to Samsung for comment but a spokesperson was not immediately available.

Read the full report on Bloomberg.