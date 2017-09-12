    ×

    Delivering Alpha

    Hedge fund manager Jim Chanos: Giving Trump credit for the rally in US stocks is a 'stretch'

    • Global equities are experiencing a "synchronized bull market," fueled by years of the easy money policies of world central banks, Jim Chanos says.
    • He asks: Is Trump responsible for rallies in markets such as Mexico, too?
    Jim Chanos speaking at the 2017 Delivering Alpha conference in New York on Sept. 12, 2017.
    Jim Chanos: Giving Trump credit for rally in US stocks a 'stretch'   

    Giving President Donald Trump credit for the strength of the U.S. stock market is a "stretch," hedge fund manager Jim Chanos said Tuesday.

    Global equities are experiencing a "synchronized bull market," fueled by years of the easy money policies of world central banks, Chanos said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

    "There's the general view that what's worked will continue to work," he argued. "To put it either pro or con on the basis of President Trump's policies is, at this point, a stretch."

    To make his case, Chanos asked: Is Trump responsible for rallies in markets such as Mexico, too? Chanos has been critical of Trump in the past.

    The bull market has been creating great opportunities for betting against companies, or shorting stocks, but the overall up-trend has made it tough, said Chanos.

    "It's easier of course" to find short ideas, he said. "They just don't work."

    Chanos' Kynikos Associates is one of the world's largest short sellers.

    Short selling is a practice in which traders can bet against a company by selling shares they don't own and buying them back at a lower price.

    Chanos said he's "passively" long the stock overall market and "short" individual companies, including Tesla, which he called a "cult stock."

    He gained recognition for raising red flags with a prescient negative call on once high-flying Enron before the energy firm blew up in scandal.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TSLA
    ---

    More From Delivering Alpha

    Alpha Masters

    Advisory Board

    • Christopher Ailman
      Christopher Ailman

      Christopher J. Ailman is the chief investment officer of the California State Teachers' Retirement System.

    • Jeffrey H. Aronson

      Jeffrey H. Aronson, Co-Founder & Managing Principal, Centerbridge Partners

    • Robin Diamonte

      Robin Diamonte, Chief Investment Officer, United Technologies

    Delivering Alpha

    Sponsors

    • PGIM
      PGIM

      PGIM, the global asset management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc., ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2017.

    • NetJets logo
      NetJets Inc.

      NetJets Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the worldwide leader in private aviation with the largest and most diverse private jet fleet in the world.

    • iShares

      Through professional quality products, individual choice, and responsible innovation, iShares can help investors navigate today’s volatile markets

    Previous Years

    • The stage at Delivering Alpha 2016 in New York on Sept. 13, 2016.
      Delivering Alpha 2016

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 6th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference on September 13, 2016.

    • Dawn Fitzpatrick, Ross Margolies, Brian Pellegrino, and Mary Callahan Erdoes.
      2016 Advisory Board

      Meet the 2016 advisory board of Delivering Alpha, which took place on September 13, 2016 at The Pierre in New York City.

    • Delivering Alpha 2015

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 5th annual Delivering Alpha Conference on July 15, 2015.

    About

    CNBC and Institutional Investor are pleased to host the 7th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference in New York City. Delivering Alpha continues to be an incomparable who's who of the investor community, with hedge fund titans, private equity giants and top institutional investors offering candid views, along with illustrious political and economic commentators appearing in segments moderated by CNBC talent and II editors.

    To request additional information on Delivering Alpha, please contact lyao@ttivanguard.com.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...